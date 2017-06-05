6 Easy Ab Exercises for a Flatter Stomach

Ab workouts are really important because a strong core has been linked to injury prevention, improved runner form, and better balance. And when it comes to ab workouts for women, it's not all about planks and crunches. In fact, doing full-body moves such as squats and deadlifts are really effective ways of working your core, too, say Amber Rees and Lindsey Clayton, the co-founders and trainers behind the Brave Body Project workout program and fitness community.
"Your core is your powerhouse! A strong core makes simple tasks, like walking up and down stairs, easier and harder tasks, like running and strength training, much more effective," Rees and Clayton explain.
A quick disclaimer: You can't spot train your abs, or any other muscle for that matter. To see results it takes a combination of full-body strength training, regular cardio, and a healthy, clean diet.
With that in mind, add one or all of these moves to your regular routine and you'll be feeling the burn in all the right ways.
1. Bird Dog
"This move focuses on lower back strength and balance. The first few reps may leave you feeling a little awkward and off balance, but the more you do them, the more control you'll have," Clayton and Rees explain.
A. Start on all fours with wrists below shoulders and knees below hips.
B. Extend left leg behind body without arching back. Hold for 10 seconds then return to start. Do 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.
2. Squat to Cross Body Twist
"We love this move because it's a full-body burner! You're engaging your biggest muscle groups (your glutes and legs) while firing up your core and strengthening your obliques," Clayton and Rees say.
A. Hold one medium-weight dumbbell on right shoulder and stand tall with feet hip-width distance apart.
B. Drive hips back and lower into a squat.
C. Push through heels to stand tall and twist torso bringing right elbow to meet left knee. Do 15 reps then switch sides. Repeat for 3 sets.
3. Woodchopper
"This is a strength and cardio move - double win," say Clayton and Rees.
A. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart and hold one medium-weight dumbbell to the outside of right hip.
B. Drive hips back and lower into a squat. This is the starting position.
C. Begin to stand tall, come on to ball of right foot and twist at torso to bring weight across chest and above left shoulders. Return to start. Do 3 sets of 15 reps on each side.
4. Hollow Body Hold
"Think about pulling your belly button down toward your spine instead of pushing your stomach out," Clayton and Rees advise.
A. Start lying on back with arms and legs extended. Zip legs together and slowly lift arms, shoulders, and legs off floor while keeping the lower back pressing against the ground.
B. Hold for 10-20 seconds, then lower back to ground. Repeat 5 times.
5. Side Forearm Plank With Twist
"Adding a little rotational work forces you to engage more muscles than by simply holding a plank," Clayton and Rees explain. "It's a little sneaky extra credit for your abs."
A. Start in side forearm plank on left side with right hand behind head.
B. Keep hips lifted and rotate torso toward floor to bring right elbow to ground. Do 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.
6. Downward Dog to Knee Hold
"This full-body move is a great way to increase your range of motion as well as give some extra love to your oblique muscles," explain Clayton and Rees.
A. Start in a straight-arm plank position. Press hips up and back into downward dog. Lift right leg in air behind body.
B. Exhale and move into plank position and bring right knee to right elbow. Then press back into downward dog position. Do 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.
Follow Redbook on Facebook.
You Might Also Like
618