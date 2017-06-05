6 Easy Ab Exercises for a Flatter Stomach

From Redbook

Ab workouts are really important because a strong core has been linked to injury prevention, improved runner form, and better balance. And when it comes to ab workouts for women, it's not all about planks and crunches. In fact, doing full-body moves such as squats and deadlifts are really effective ways of working your core, too, say Amber Rees and Lindsey Clayton, the co-founders and trainers behind the Brave Body Project workout program and fitness community.

"Your core is your powerhouse! A strong core makes simple tasks, like walking up and down stairs, easier and harder tasks, like running and strength training, much more effective," Rees and Clayton explain.

A quick disclaimer: You can't spot train your abs, or any other muscle for that matter. To see results it takes a combination of full-body strength training, regular cardio, and a healthy, clean diet.

With that in mind, add one or all of these moves to your regular routine and you'll be feeling the burn in all the right ways.

View photos Photo credit: Designed by Megan Tatem More

1. Bird Dog

"This move focuses on lower back strength and balance. The first few reps may leave you feeling a little awkward and off balance, but the more you do them, the more control you'll have," Clayton and Rees explain.

View photos Photo credit: Katherine Wirsing More

A. Start on all fours with wrists below shoulders and knees below hips.

B. Extend left leg behind body without arching back. Hold for 10 seconds then return to start. Do 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

2. Squat to Cross Body Twist

"We love this move because it's a full-body burner! You're engaging your biggest muscle groups (your glutes and legs) while firing up your core and strengthening your obliques," Clayton and Rees say.

View photos Photo credit: Katherine Wirsing More

A. Hold one medium-weight dumbbell on right shoulder and stand tall with feet hip-width distance apart.

B. Drive hips back and lower into a squat.

C. Push through heels to stand tall and twist torso bringing right elbow to meet left knee. Do 15 reps then switch sides. Repeat for 3 sets.

3. Woodchopper

"This is a strength and cardio move - double win," say Clayton and Rees.

View photos Photo credit: Katherine Wirsing More