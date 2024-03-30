6 displaced after house catches fire in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said six people were displaced after a 2-story house caught on fire Friday.

The house that was on fire was located in the 100 block of Upsal St. in Southeast D.C. The fire was in the rear porch and extended to the first and second floor of the house.

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

Crews were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported, DC Fire and EMS said in a post on the platform X.

An Air Unit and fire investigators were requested to the scene.

