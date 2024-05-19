6 displaced by early morning house fire in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue was at the scene of a fire that displaced a family early Sunday morning.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 19100 block of Rosings Way.

A spokesman for the department said that one of the people inside smelled smoke and alerted the rest of the family.

They all got out safely before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported.

The home, however, was significantly damaged, displacing two adults and four children.

The Red Cross was called in to help. The Fire Marshal’s Office was still at the scene at around 9 a.m. to try and determine what caused the fire.

