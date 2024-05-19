6 dead, 10 injured in Idaho car collision involving large passenger van

Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls, Idaho, that resulted in six deaths.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal car accident involving an eastbound Ram pickup and a westbound Chevrolet passenger van that blocked both lanes on U.S. 20 for more than five hours, according to a news release from police.

The roads were shut down while crews cleared debris. The westbound lane was closed for an additional hour while police investigated.

What happened in the Idaho Falls car accident?

The collision occurred Saturday morning at 5:29 a.m. at Milepost 308 in Bonneville County when the driver of the pickup drove left of center and crashed into the van, the release says.

According to police, the van's driver and five other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and nine other passengers were transported to a local hospital in ambulances.

The driver of the pickup was also transported to a local hospital.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the collision and have not released any more information.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture.You can follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 6 dead, 10 injured in Idaho car collision involving passenger van