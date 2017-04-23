6 Cool Exoplanets That Might Support Aliens

The universe is practically bursting with stars and planets but some exoplanets are more important than others, particularly when it comes to the prospect of discovering alien life. We are getting closer every day to finding an exoplanet that is harboring extraterrestrials, as evidenced by the recent discovery of LHS 1140b, which has a lot of similarities to Earth and orbits a star that is only 40 light years from us. It hangs within that solar system’s habitable zone, the distance from each star where the temperature is just right to support liquid water, one of the signs our scientists look for when they search for potential alien worlds.

But until we visit these other planets and take a look around, we won’t know for sure. That’s especially since some scientists believe many potentially habitable exoplanets are entirely submerged in water — we would need to go for a scuba dive to find anything alive out there. So when it comes to our best bets for finding the aliens, how does LHS 1140b compare to other habitable exoplanets scientists have found?

View photos lhs1140b More

Photo: MEarth/ESO

LHS 1140b

First, the facts about the most recent exoplanet discovery, LHS 1140b. It’s a rocky planet in that cozy habitable zone that gets about the same amount of energy from its relatively small and cool star as we do from the Sun. Experts say its surface might contain liquid water and the planet might be holding on to an atmosphere, which is not as common as it sounds. It’s also estimated to be about 5 billion years old — that’s a little older than Earth, so life has possibly had enough time to develop.

View photos kepler-186f More

Photo: NASA/JPL

Kepler-186f

This rocky planet was the first one comparable in size to Earth found within another star’s habitable zone, whereas all the previous discoveries were of much larger orbs. Every 130 days it completes an orbit around a red dwarf that is about half the size of our Sun and about 500 light years away. The Kepler-186 system also has four smaller planets, but they are so close to the star, they would be too hot to support life.