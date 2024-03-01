6 arrested, including staff member, after fight at Chamberlain High, police say

A staff member at Chamberlain High School was among six people arrested after a fight broke out on the campus Thursday morning, police say.

Around 8:40 a.m., the school resource officer at Chamberlain and additional Tampa police officers responded to a “physical dispute” that occurred in the school’s main hallway, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The fight was between two adults — Jordan Ford, 18, and Stanley Louissaint, 19, both of whom are not affiliated with the school — and three students, the news release states. Police said no one involved in the fight was seriously hurt, and all five people were taken into custody.

The fight appears to be related to “an off-campus disagreement,” the news release states.

A Hillsborough County Public Schools employee was also arrested in connection with the fight. Police say Jynessa Brown, 40, “assisted Ford and Louissant with entry into the school,” according to the news release. Brown was off-duty but “dressed in full uniform,” the news release states.

A spokesperson for the school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Brown’s job at the school or whether she is facing disciplinary action.

Officers later found Brown at her home, where she was arrested on one count of child abuse, one count of disrupting a school campus or function and one count of trespassing on school grounds.

Ford and Louissaint were each charged with one count of child abuse, one count of affray, one count of disrupting a school campus or function and one count of trespassing on school grounds. Louissaint was also charged with one count of resisting arrest without violence.

As of Thursday, records show Ford and Louissaint were being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bond, while Brown was being held at the Orient Road Jail without bond.

The students arrested were all boys, ages 14, 15 and 16, according to the news release.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, additional officers were present during dismissal Thursday, the news release states.