6 arrested after guns, drugs seized after Darlington County home searched

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested six people Wednesday after guns, cocaine, marijuana, pills, and about 41.9 grams of crack cocaine were found after a Darlington County home was searched.

The home was off of Indian brand Road and the investigation into this matter is ongoing. More charges may follow, deputies said.

Details are limited at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.

