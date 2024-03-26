6 arrested after El Paso food stamp fraud investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested six suspects in connection to a Lone Star Card fraud investigation in El Paso earlier this week, according to a press release from Texas DPS.

A seventh person is also facing charges but hasn’t been booked yet.

The following individuals were booked into the El Paso County Jail for theft of services:

Adriana Franco, 31, of El Paso: Theft Amount – $5,807.00

Alejandra Tagle, 31, of El Paso: Theft Amount – $3,595.44

Arely E. Marin 30, of El Paso: Theft Amount – $4,821.45

Lorenza Franco, 52, of El Paso: Theft Amount – $5,084.65

Mayra C. Menchaca, 32, of El Paso: Theft Amount – $5,643.54

Omar Alberto Gallegos, 42, of El Paso: Theft Amount – $44,475.93

Jessica Cardenas, 37, of El Paso: Theft Amount – $2,180.21 – Administrative processing completed; (not booked)

DPS says from 2016 to 2024, 30 individuals have been arrested for food stamp fraud.

DPS says Lone Star Cards are electronic benefit transfer cards used to access Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) cash help payments.

The multi-agency investigation was comprised of the DPS Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS OIG) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Trafficking Unit, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso.

DPS says all the cases have been turned in to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

