6 Arrested in Alleged Ring Accused of Stealing 400 Cars Valued at $8 Million: 'Grand Theft Auto Video Game'

The arrests were made on May 16

Al Goldis/Detroit News/AP Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Michigan police have arrested six men in connection with an alleged massive auto theft ring, the state Attorney General announced on May 16.

“It’s like a Grand Theft Auto video game, is the best I can compare this enterprise to,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said at a press conference on May 16.

Members of the alleged criminal organization are accused of stealing more than 400 vehicles with a value totaling approximately $8 million, she said.

On May 16, authorities arrested the suspects as part of an effort “to stamp out an active, violent and prolific criminal organization,” Nessel said.

The suspects allegedly targeted new vehicle storage lots at car dealerships, parking lots, individuals’ residences and manufacturing facilities, Nessel said in a release.



The operation is alleged to have operated in more than 40 jurisdictions, Nessel said.



Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The stolen vehicles were then “sold exponentially below market value on the black market to buyers seeking unregistered vehicles,” she claimed.

Stolen vehicles have been linked to armed robberies, weapons offenses, felony evasion of police, additional carjackings, murder, and attempted murder, she said.



Each defendant has been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and use of a computer to commit a crime, both felonies that carry prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Arrested were: Kevin Lamont Stevenson, Jr., 21; Joseph David Doyle, 25; Braylen Jesse Green, 20; Dejhon Trevon Bush, 20; Zamarr Terrell Johnson, 18; Desmond Maurice Wilson, 21;



The Troy Police Department began investigating the alleged ring in August.

Auto dealers say they are grateful for the arrests.

"I’ve been doing this job for 30 years now, and in my time I’ve never seen such bold and brazen thefts from new car auto dealerships,” Rod Alberts, executive director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association said at the press conference.

Authorities are still investigating and will be arresting more suspects in coming months, Nessel claimed.

As for "the remaining thieves " involved in these alleged rings "who have not yet had the pleasure of meeting our special agents," she had the following message:

"We know who you are, we know where you've been and what you've done and we're coming for you next."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.