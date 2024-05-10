6 armed robberies at stores on North Side: CPD

CHICAGO — Six armed robberies were reported across the city’s North Side overnight.

Police said the first incident took place around the 5000 block of North Western Avenue around 9:38 p.m. Thursday night.

Two males entered the food and liquor store armed with handguns, taking an unknown amount of money before fleeing. They also took the wallets of two individuals. No injuries were reported.

The next incident took place in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue around 11:07 p.m. where three men entered a food and liquor store armed with handguns. One of them fired shots at the clerk who returned fire. There were no reported injuries and the individuals fled in a silver SUV.

The next incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Peterson Street where two individuals armed with handguns entered a liquor store and took two cash drawers with an unknown amount of money. They also took the wallets of four individuals before fleeing.

In another incident, two males entered a restaurant in the 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue around 11:15 p.m. and took an unknown amount of money from the cash drawer at gunpoint. they fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Around 40 minutes later, two individuals entered a restaurant in the 5200 block of North Nagle and took an unknown amount of money from a cash drawer at gunpoint. They fled in a dark-colored sedan and are not in custody.

In another incident, two males entered a convenience store armed with handguns. They took an unknown amount of money and fled in a dark colored sedan. There were no reported injuries.

There is currently no one in custody for any of the incidents and police are investigating.

