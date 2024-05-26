6 Amarillo area instructors honored as Teachers on the Rise for April and May

The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the April and May winners of the eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, students and families across the High Plains have poured in nominations, explaining how their teacher(s) go above and beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our April winners: Mindy Fewell of George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy (Amarillo ISD), Julie Elston of Bonham Middle School (Amarillo ISD), and Dr. Michael Ralston of Spearman High School (Spearman ISD).

Congratulations to our May winners: Andree Wood of Claude Elementary School (Claude ISD), Abby Pipkin of Spearman Junior High (Spearman ISD), and Tay Jack of Tulia High School (Tulia ISD).

“We are thrilled for our last round of winners,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family. “Teachers serve a vital purpose in our communities and deserve recognition. After another successful year of this program, we are excited to honor all of this year’s winning teachers at the end-of-year banquet.”

“We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to honoring even more teachers next year," said Shane Sumrow, the director of Teachers On The Rise. “Thank you to all of the students, parents, and faculty who submitted nominations this year!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Tyler’s Barbecue in Amarillo, a $100 Amazon gift card from Horse Creek Boutique in Spearman for classroom supplies, and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card. Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by Kids Incorporated which hosts the program’s year-end banquet.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on their social media pages: Instagram: @ama.totr / Facebook: @Amarillo Teachers On The Rise Twitter: @amarillo.totr For more, visit the Mrs Baird’s and The United Family Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area Teachers on the Rise named for April, May