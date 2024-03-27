$6.8M in federal funds secured for Cullman, Hanceville

Mar. 27—This year's Consolidated Appropriations Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month comes with more than $6.8 million in federal funds for Cullman County projects, including $4.25 million for upgrades at Cullman's waste water treatment plant to reduce excessive flow events caused by storm water infiltration to the city sewer system's inbound collection lines.

In a release outlining funds targeting his district, House Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) — who sits on the House Appropriations Committee and represents the county as the Congressman for U.S. House District 4 — identified three local projects marked for federal funding this year under the new law.

The $4.25 million attached to Cullman's waste water treatment plant project represents the majority of appropriations spending bound for Cullman County under the Act. Wallace State Community College also will receive $1.5 million to assist in the college's establishing of an Advanced Technology Center for Electric and Autonomous Vehicles, while the Hanceville Water and Sewer Board will receive $1.125 million to replace water supply lines along U.S. Highway 31 and County Road 601 just north of the city.

In all, Alabama's 4th Congressional District will receive more than $42 million spread among 14 separate projects in the fresh round of appropriations spending, including the three projects marked for Cullman County. "The 14 projects in the 4th District that I have secured funding for all have a direct impact on people's lives, on economic development, and on educational opportunities," Aderholt said in a statement accompanying the bill's passage into law.

Equipment for Advanced Technology Center in Hanceville

The funding would be used for establishing and equipping the Advanced Technology Center for Electric and Autonomous Vehicles [EVs and AVs] to expand the curriculum and training to provide specialized workforce instruction for electric and autonomous vehicles.

Sanitary Sewer Improvement in Cullman

The funding would be used for reducing peak flow events at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and decreasing the duration of peak influent flows that result from infiltration to the collection system. Rehabilitation measures will involve both open-trench repairs and replacement along with trenchless technologies.

Waterline Replacement in Hanceville

The funding would be used for replacing the existing end-of-life water lines along Highway 31 and County Road 601. These upgrades will improve safe and reliable water delivery to those who are currently being left without water while the water lines are in constant state of repair.