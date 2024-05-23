$6.65M announced for rural Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ten projects are to be awarded $6.65M in federal funds for 10 rural road projects in Kansas as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) High Risk Rural Roads program.
“Our rural roads are important to the local and state economy,” said Laura Kelly in Thursday’s announcement. “Programs like this enable commerce to flow smoothly and improve safety for Kansas families as they travel our state.”
The HRRR program is funded through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program and is designed to improve rural road safety. An additional $2.37 million in local funds will be used for the selected projects.
This year’s 10 HRRR projects were selected from 46 applications seeking $40.5 million in federal funds, according to the release.
“Data shows more than 60% of fatal and serious injury crashes occur on county-owned roads and highways,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “These funds assist our rural partners to increase roadway safety by using low-cost and proven countermeasures.”
Projects in the program fall into two categories: Systemic (encompassing a local roadway network) or Site Specific.
The total cost of the projects, including County Match is $9,016,660. The awards and projects include:
County
Category
Awarded
County Match
Description
Barber
Site Specific
$420,000
$122,000
Install guardrail on Gyp Hill Road
Crawford
Site Specific
$530,000
$328,960
Intersection improvements at S 200th Street and E 520th Avenue
Dickinson
Site Specific
$1,055,000
$297,000
Widen roadway and install 3-inch shoulders with SafetyEdgeTM, eliminate fixed obstacles, extend culverts, increase radius returns at two side roads and install new pavement markings on 1400 Avenue between Jeep Road and Key Road.
Haskell
Systemic
$270,000
N/A
Upgrade signing on all minor collectors in the county.
Linn
Site Specific
$370,000
$104,000
Install pavement markings, hazard markers and signs on Route 1095 from 1150 Road to 1650 Road.
Ottawa
Site Specific
$1,015,000
$163,000
Widen roadway, install 2-inch shoulders with SafetyEdgeTM, and install new pavement markings on N 170th Road from the Ottawa/Saline County line to K-18.
Phillips
Systemic
$525,000
N/A
Upgrade signing on 154 miles of county roads east of U.S. 183.
Sedgwick
Site Specific
$1,600,000
$1,117,000
Improve edge conditions on W. MacArthur Road from 215th Street to K-42.
Seward
Site Specific
$775,000
$202,000
Extend four culverts, flatten the fore slopes and install 1.5-inch shoulders on Road I north of Road 16.
Shawnee
Site Specific
$90,000
$32,700
Improve the geometry of two curves on NW 42nd Street and install new pavement markings, signs and lighting to improve nighttime visibility.
