$6.3 million approved for Daphne Justice Center

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pages of plans and renderings of a new and improved police department in Daphne.

This building was built 30 years ago. However, after the rapid growth in the area and the police department adding new officers, Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said it’s time to expand.

“They’re going to build an annex building on the back side of our property for our patrol division,” Gulsby said. “We are also moving our evidence room out there; it’ll be about four times larger than it is right now.”

Other new features include a gym for officers, a gated area for police cars and a garage to store police ATVs, golf carts and other equipment.

The only part of the current department that won’t be changed is the jail, which houses 60 inmates at a time.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said the expansion is also needed to continue the comradery of the department.

“Really just to bring them together where they have that place where they can come in and be with their command staff talk about what’s going on and not feel isolated out on their own is really part of that,” LeJeune said.

Construction is set to begin in early September and has a projected completion date of next summer.

Gulsby said the next project on their list is to expand the courtroom.

