$6.2B housing bond bill gets initial OK from Mass. House

BOSTON — In the end, lawmakers concluded that the only way to fix the housing crisis in Massachusetts is to throw money at the problem. This maneuver was launched in October when Gov. Maura Healey filed a $4 billion bond bill to address the issue and by state lawmakers Wednesday when the House gave it preliminary approval after tacking on an additional $2.2 billion to the original proposal.

Dudley Selectman John Marsi filed amendments to ensure that housing authorities in his communities are in line for funding to address maintenance issues.

Once the 370-plus amendments filed on the Affordable Homes Act are debated and resolved, the bill will pass to the Senate for its consideration. The bill was released Monday and would allow the state to borrow up to that amount to support housing and housing starts in Massachusetts.

The biggest winners are the state’s low- and middle-income residents as the lion’s share of the bond funds are being directed to “rehabilitate, produce and modernize” existing and new dwelling units across the Bay State primarily for that population.

Tax incentives to spur construction

State lawmakers are also including tax incentives to spur construction of units and to support public/private partnerships that create housing. Funding will also support conversion of vacant or abandoned commercial spaces to residential use and to rehabilitate and decarbonize existing housing, as well as identifying state land for development as housing.

Other creative measures included in the bill would allow the installation of accessory dwelling units by right measuring up to 900 square feet in areas zoned for single-family construction without the need for a variance.

The auxiliary units caused some consternation among lawmakers as it would be a state-imposed dictate that could ruffle feathers with municipal officials.

Rep. John Marsi, R-Dudley, said the stipulation was one he was not quite sure he supported, recognizing that some communities would embrace new, smaller homes built on existing single-family lots.

However, Marsi does support funding for the housing authority units in his communities and wants to ensure that Dudley, Southbridge, Charlton and Spencer have funding for maintenance and upkeep.

Fully $2 billion of the $6.2 billion would be earmarked for the state’s local housing authorities. Years of underfunding and deferred maintenance has dilapidated much of the state’s 43,000 public housing units. Experts calculate the state would need to invest $4 billion in public housing to make all units livable.

The bill would ensure a mix of economically accessible and market-share housing, enhance rental opportunities for low- and moderate-income tenants and address the state’s graying population by creating avenues for them to downsize and age in their communities. Provisions are included for residents with disabilities or substance use disorders and would increase the availability of transitional housing for at-risk or homeless residents.

Where would funding be directed?

Rep. James Arciero, chair of the Joint Committee on Housing and one of the sponsors of the bill that affords the Bay State a five-year comprehensive housing plan, detailed some of the buckets where the funding would be directed:

$800 million to decarbonize existing housing.

$425 million for housing stabilization and investment fund.

$275 million for sustainable, green construction and mitigation of greenhouse gases.

$250 million for large-scale mixed-income and mixed-use developments.

$60 million for disabled residents to create and modify housing.

$70 million to create community-based housing for residents with mental health issues.

Funding to expand the state’s existing Healthy Home Program and remove lead paint, asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

In crafting the bill, lawmakers recognized the connection between housing and education, especially early childhood programs, dedicating $50 million to develop appropriate facilities and programs.

But even as legislators discussed and voted on the 123-page bill and more than 300 amendments, housing advocates pointed to the need for immediate relief to residents facing the loss of housing due to astronomical rent increases, gentrification and inflation.

Carolyn Chou, executive director of Homes for All Mass.,, a tenants advocacy organization, discusses emergency policies to help residents avoid becoming unhoused.

In a prepared release, Carolyn Chou, executive director of Homes for All Mass., said the state is past its breaking point and while the plan to build more housing over the next decades is commendable and “absolutely necessary,” a need is not being met.

“We can’t afford to abandon today’s residents to the whims of predatory real estate speculators in the hope that these long-term changes alone will make our entire housing system affordable,” Chou said.

The organization, along with many housing advocates and tenants’ rights organizations, points to the need for rent stabilization and foreclosure protection across Massachusetts.

“These are the immediate lifelines we need to protect people now while we pursue the many long-term reforms that are needed to lower housing costs and produce accessible and affordable housing,” Chou said.

Housing advocates believe the policies would prevent immediate displacement and economic pain, allowing residents to stay in their homes. One amendment would allow municipalities to opt-in to establish rent-stabilization policies that are right for their communities. A different amendment would establish a statewide foreclosure prevention program that would require mediation between homeowners and lenders to seek alternatives to the loss of the home.

Rep. Michael Soter, R-Bellingham, is unsure of whether these measures would be the boon housing advocates herald.

MBTA Communities law

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Soter said. He did discuss the controversial MBTA Communities law enacted under former Gov. Charlie Baker. The measure requires municipalities serviced by the MBTA network to rezone 50 acres for the construction of multifamily housing by right.

Rep. Michael Soter, R-Bellingham

“That will just draw more market-share housing to the communities,” Soter said. Rents and home prices have skyrocketed in communities such as Somerville and Medford that have seen new mass transit ventures in the past three years.

However, 70 municipalities that were defined as MBTA communities have already complied with the measure. Another 50 are creating plans and only 11, including Holden, have rejected the state’s mandate and are in danger of losing funding for programs and projects.

Amendments to modify the three-year-old law were defeated.

Locally, Soter filed an amendment that would direct $2.6 million to improve roadways and walkways at a 500-unit complex being built in Bellingham. The improvements would ease access for the new residents to the local transportation hub and downtown.

Soter also filed an amendment close to his heart that would allow communities to exempt veterans who are 100% disabled from paying property tax. Once exempted, that tax burden would be borne by the state.

“If a veteran is 100% disabled, on a fixed income, that measure could save them a large chuck of money,” Soter said, adding that in his communities, that could amount to $4,500 a year. His communities are home to many disabled veterans, and the measure would help keep the service members in their homes and neighborhoods.

Rep. Meghan Kilcoyne, D-Clinton, praised the forethought of the bill’s authors for including $1 billion for expansion of the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority to additional communities, ensuring all housing starts have the needed water infrastructure.

“We live in the best state in the nation,” Kilcoyne said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: $6.2B housing bond bill gets initial OK from Mass. House