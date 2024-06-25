5Ws+1H: What It's About: Zebra mussels can be costly nuisance

Jun. 25—Zebra mussels are not often dangerous to humans, but they can be a costly nuisance.

Elaine Gainer, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife aquatic nuisance species coordinator, said zebra mussels are an invasive species that originated from the Caspian and Black seas.

Zebra mussels aren't large, Gainer said, but their main defining characteristic is their shell's black and white zebra-like pattern. The adults often reach 1 inch in diameter. The mussels attach to most hard surfaces, such as metal pipes, rocks, boat docks, boat motors, or concrete.

"That obviously can become problematic for folks who are using a body of water," Gainer said. "It is also problematic to the other critters in the system. ..."

Zebra mussels can have an environmental impact, as well as social and economical effects.

"Obviously they are going to be competing with any sort of native mussel. There are a lot of impaired native mussels, as they will attach to them and be competing for similar resources," Gainer said.

When zebra mussels do start to take over an area, Gainer said, they can cause costly problems, whether to water recreation equipment or even drinking reservoirs. For example, since zebra mussels can invade the inside of the pipe, drinking reservoir waterlines can become blocked or cause low water pressure. Besides damaging other mussels or property, zebra mussels can hurt humans if a person steps on the mussel, resulting in a cut foot.

"Once they're there they do become pretty problematic, and they're very expensive to get rid of. It's just that reoccurring expense, too, because once they're there, they're pretty much there," Gainer said.

Many bodies of water, such as Fort Gibson Lake, have zebra mussels present, but others, like Lake Tenkiller, have not had any reported experiences with the shellfish.

After zebra mussels first appear, Gainer said, it can be nearly impossible to remove them from a body of water. Preventing the transfer of zebra mussels from one body of water to the next can be done by cleaning water gear and equipment and draining any water in a boat, like a live well, then letting it dry for about five days.