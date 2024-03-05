5Ws+1H: What It's About: Election Board secretary explains how to change party affiliation

Mar. 5—Election season is underway and area voters headed off to the polls Tuesday for the Presidential Primary, but some of them might want to change their political party affiliation before the general primary in June.

According to a press release from the Cherokee County Election Board, a party affiliation can be changed two ways. One is by filling out a physical Voter Registration Application or by going to the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said a party affiliation cannot be changed any later than March 31 in Oklahoma.

"If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September," Rozell said.

Those who do not want to fill out their forms through the online portal can instead download the application at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-changes.html. A physical copy can also be filled out at the Cherokee County Election Board at 914 S. College Ave. The office is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Voter Registration Application not only aids people in changing a political parties or giving them the opportunity to vote for the first time, but it can also allow a voter to make other needed changes — like to a mailing address, name, or a voter registration address.

When it comes to filling out the application, the individual will have to write down basic information, including a birth date, preferred political party, street and mailing address, and an identification number from an Oklahoma driver's license or a Social Security number. Those changing their party will have to fill out another section of the form, which will include the address of residence prior to their political party change.

No party changes can take place when it is an even-numbered year — such as 2024, for example — during a certain five-month span.

"The restriction to changing one's political affiliation is prescribed by Title 26. O. S. (Statute symbol) 4-119," Rozell said. "The statute states that [political affiliation] may not be changed from April 1-Aug. 31."

According to the aforementioned press release, the state of Oklahoma requires those who want to vote in a certain party's primary election to be a registered member of that party. The Libertarian, Republican, and Democratic parties are the three recognized in Oklahoma, with the latter being the only one that lets independents vote in their primary elections. There is no "independent" party in Oklahoma.

When it comes to a General Election, all registered voters are allowed to vote for whichever candidate they want. During this election, the voters can cast their ballots for whichever candidate they want, regardless of political affiliation.