Another suspect arrested in connection to ‘Sweet 16′ mass shooting in Douglas County

Another person has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting at a Sweet 16 party that left two teens dead and seven more injured.

Douglas County sheriff officials announced the arrest of 21-year-old Michael Arthur Williams.

The shooting happened on March 4, when over 100 teenagers were at a party on Talkeetna Road, and someone opened fire.

Ajanaye Hill, 14, and Samuel Moon, 15, who were both innocent bystanders, were killed. Deputies said seven other teens were injured.

According to court records, Williams made his first appearance on Thursday morning where a judge denied bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on July 2.

Deputies previously arrested 17-year-old Chance Terrell McDowell, 18-year-old Timothy Coleman Jr., 17-year-old Chase Terrence McDowell and 17-year-old Kingston Cottom.

All four are charged with two counts of malice murder, nine counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of aggravated battery. Other charges are pending, including participation in gang activity.

Authorities said that as the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office was preparing for the trial of the suspects, they uncovered a new piece of evidence that pointed to Williams’ involvement.

According to the investigation, deputies obtained warrants for his arrest. They took him into custody in Albany, where he was attending school, and brought him back to Douglas County to face charges.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of participating in a criminal street gang, 10 counts of aggravated battery and 11 counts of aggravated assault in connection with the mass shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

