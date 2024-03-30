‘Out on 5th’ kicks off in the Oregon District with added security measure

“Out on 5th” kicked off in Oregon District Friday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that in March the city installed brand new removable traffic barriers to make outdoor events safer.

The barriers are replaced at each entrance into Fifth Street at the Oregon District, people out celebrating said it’s nice to have on weekends like this where big crowds are out drinking.

“We really liked that they can stop traffic during weekends for people to come out stroll with strollers or puppies,” Analisa Meyer said.

Meyer brought two dogs that needed to be adopted out with her.

“We love the fact that they go and explore the bars and restaurants down here and feel comfortable walking dogs and pets and it does feel very safe,” Meyer said.

>> RELATED: New traffic barriers installed in Oregon District to promote pedestrian safety

Dane Thomas has been managing bars in the Oregon District for nearly 20 years.

The new barriers stop traffic from driving onto Fifth Street from Patterson Boulevard to Wayne Avenue.

He said each year the first day of “Out on Fifth” brings a large crowd of people to the area.

There are several ways Thomas and Dayton police work to keep the area safe.

“They do have police that are stationed down here,” Thomas said.

>> ‘Really disappointing;’ Community members concerned after more businesses announce closures

On top of his trained private bar security.

“We go through a Dayton Bar Safe program that is hosted by the police that does teach them what to do, what not to do,” he said.

Meyer said because of that she feels safe spending weekends at the Oregon.

“Even if I am out by myself, I feel very comfortable down here even whatever is in the news I still feel like coming to Fifth Street is a very comfortable and safe place to go,” she said.

Meyer also noted if you do plan on coming out to the event to make sure you know where you can park and how to get there considering the new barriers.















