5th District forum to be held in Kokomo

Mar. 30—Candidates for Indiana's 5th Congressional District will participate in a forum next month at a Kokomo church.

The forum will be held 6 to 8 p.m. April 10 at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Those participating, according to the church's website, are Republicans Victoria Spartz; Raju Chinthala; Max Engling; Chuck Goodrich; Mark Hurt; Matthew Peiffer; Lonnie Powell; Larry Savage Jr.; Democrat Deborah Pickett and Independent Roby Slaughter.

The forum is sponsored by both the Biblical Citizenship in Modern America Team and Bible Baptist Church. Moderator will be Josh Hershberger, a lawyer, minister and podcaster from Hanover.

The candidates will be introducing themselves and answering prepared and audience questions. The audience will be able to submit questions prior to the start of the forum, though they will be subject to review.