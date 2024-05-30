$5M in Modesto infrastructure under investigation by California Attorney General’s Office

A year after securing $5 million in state funding for sidewalks, streetlights and other neighborhood improvements in south Modesto, state Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil has launched an investigation by the California Attorney General’s Office regarding the authorization of the money. The action puts the future of the infrastructure work in question.

The senator’s request indicates she thinks Stanislaus County Supervisor Channce Condit did something wrong, though she’s not said what.

“I have protected these funds and always advocated for them to go to Stanislaus County, never wavering on my support. The only question that remains unanswered is whether or not Mr. Condit followed the legal process in which public dollars may be requested from a government agency and my office,” read a statement from Alvardo-Gil to The Bee.

She declined to answer questions from The Bee on why the investigation is happening now, nearly a year after she joined Condit in south Modesto in July 2023 to celebrate the funding, and what may have been done illegally. She also would not give details on if the investigation might delay the projects.

Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors then-Chairman Channce Condit holds a ceremonial check in July 2023 while talking with constituents about state funding for south Modesto street improvements. State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil secured the $5 million in funding.

Condit said her actions could result in the loss of funding for south Modesto and penalize the county’s chance for future state funding.

“Everything was above reproach on accepting the money. She has part of the obligation to make sure that the state is distributing it correctly to us, which it was, and we accepted it and we have it in our budget,” he said.

The county supervisor told The Bee in a statement later Wednesday, “From the beginning, I provided information detailing the entire process with the senator and her staff. We worked well together during the budget request process. Yet still, the senator refuses to answer if she authorized the state budget request for south Modesto and asks if I followed the proper legal process. I will happily answer her question: Yes. I hope she can clarify that specific question soon and regain the confidence we as a community deserve in knowing she truly has our best interests at heart.”

A statement issued by county Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes on Wednesday afternoon says that in February, the Board of Supervisors accepted the $5 million and allocated it for the Parklawn infrastructure project. “None of that money has been spent,” the statement says. “It is being held in the Stanislaus County Treasury and will be budgeted for spending when the project moves to the construction phase.”

But then the statement says the money “may be at risk” because of a matter referred for investigation. “We have no information regarding the substance of the matter that would warrant an investigation.”

Condit said he believes the senator is trying to “assassinate” his character and he is considering taking legal action against her for what he calls defamatory statements.

On Wednesday morning, several community leaders and organizations gathered in front of Alvarado’s office downtown, calling for transparency and for the continuation of the infrastructure project, which is already out for bid.

“We have fought hard to secure this investment for our neighborhood, and we will not stand by as our future is compromised. Senator Alvarado-Gil must understand that her actions have real consequences for the people she serves,” said a statement from community leaders in Modesto, including Vecinos Unidos De Parklawn (Parklawn United Neighbors) and Manos Unidas (United Hands).

“If you give something, don’t take it back,” said Martha Villasenor, a Parklawn resident.

The funding supports the effort to build neighborhood improvements and safe walkways to school in south Modesto. Condit says the money is ready to go to contractors for building sidewalks and is already in the county budget, approved during the May 21 meeting.

Originally, construction was slated to finish by 2026, but Condit says the investigation has put their plans in limbo.

“She has put a dark cloud over this entire process,” Condit said.

Midway Avenue in the Parklawn neighborhood of Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, May 29, 2024.