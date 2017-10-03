Here are some of the 59 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

Families of some of the 59 people who lost their lives in the mass shooting in Las Vegas have paid tribute to their loved ones, praising devoted dads, “spectacular” teachers and “kind-hearted” husbands.

Heather Melton’s husband grabbed her and ran with her until she was safe, even as he was shot in the back. Sonny Melton would later be the first victim officially named.

The Meltons’ story is one of dozens about heroism and tragedy from that ill-fated Sunday night.

“I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was but at this point I can barely breathe,” Ms Melton, an orthopaedic surgeon from Tennessee said about her husband, a nurse.

Hannah Ahlers, 35, of Murrieta, California, was no stranger to at least some danger, having been part of an avid group of skydivers.

Married for 16 years and a mother of three, Ms Ahlers also enjoyed the simple things in life, according to a friend, Sunni Almond.

“She was possibly one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen, with a heart to match,” Ms Almond told the Los Angeles Times.

Denise Burditus was attending country music star Jason Aldean’s concert with her husband of 32 years, Tony.

The two posed for a photo of all smiles with the now infamous Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the background just hours before Stephen Paddock aopened fire from his hotel room’s 32nd-floor window.

From Martinsburg, West Virginia, the grandparents enjoyed travelling and semi-retirement.

In a Facebook post, Mr Burditus wrote: “It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting... Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE.”

Thomas Day Jr of Riverside, California, was enjoying the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his four adult children, all in their 20s and 30s.

Mr Day Jr’s father said: “He was the best dad. His kids are with me right now. They’re crushed.”

Another Riverside, California, resident, Austin Davis, 29, was initially thought to be missing but later confirmed dead by his girlfriend Aubree Henningan.

“Our students, employees and parents are devastated by Sandy Casey’s death. We lost a spectacular teacher who devoted her life to helping some of our most needy students,” said Mike Matthews, superintendent of the Manhattan Beach Unified School District.

Ms Casey was a special education teacher for nearly a decade in California and had attended the festival with several colleagues, none of whom were harmed.

Also a teacher, Jenny Parks of Palmdale, California, was among the victims.

Ms Parks, who taught kindergarten in the Lancaster School District and recently completed her Masters degree, is survived by her husband Bobby and two children Bryce and Leah.

Mr Parks underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his arm and was made aware of his wife’s death.

His uncle Steve McCarthy told CNN Ms Parks, who was visiting her brothers who live in Las Vegas at the time of the festival, “was truly one of the most loving people you could ever hope to meet”.

Of course, there were several Las Vegas residents among the dead as well.

Erick Silva, 21, lived in Las Vegas and worked for the Contemporary Services Corporation, according to his stepsister, Daisy Hernandez.

Neysa Tonks is survived by three young boys living in the Las Vegas area.