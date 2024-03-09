59-year-old killed in fatal motorcycle crash on State Road 70 in Bradenton, FHP says

A 59-year-old Bradenton man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was driving east on State Road 70, approaching 52nd Avenue Terrace West, when a 25-year-old woman driving an SUV made a left turn in front of his bike around 4:42 p.m. Friday, according to a crash report.

Troopers say the motorcycle crashed into the SUV and the rider, whose name has not been publicly released, died at the scene. According to a crash report, he was not wearing a helmet.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report. FHP said a 3-year-old who was also in the SUV did not suffer any injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, FHP said.