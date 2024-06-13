59% fall short on third grade reading test in Tennessee; here's what's next

Third graders in Tennessee's public schools only saw slight improvement in English language arts scores on this year's standardized state test, with 41% reaching proficiency, up from 40% last year.

Statewide scores on the critical section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP, test were released by the state education department Thursday.

Individual scores, released to districts on May 20, set off a fast-moving timeline to determine if third graders who fell short will be held back under the state's controversial reading law. To avoid retention, those students must either pass on a retake, meet exemption standards, win an appeal, enroll in summer school and show adequate growth, or opt into tutoring for the entirety of fourth grade. Not all students qualify for the tutoring option alone.

A third grade student works on an English language arts assignment at Dodson Elementary School on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

The release also included fourth grade TCAP English language arts scores, which showed modest gains, with roughly 46% scoring proficient. That's up from 44% last year. Fourth graders who fell short on the state reading standard last year but opted into tutoring must pass the section of the test or hit an individualized growth goal. If they do not, the reading law leaves it up to parents and school leaders to decide if those children are held back or sent to fifth grade with more tutoring and academic supports in place.

The overall numbers released Thursday do not reflect exemptions, which are up to districts to sort out and apply.

While 60% of third graders fell short as the state reading law rolled out for the first time last year, only 1.2% were ultimately held back. Final decisions for third graders must be made at least 10 days before school starts.

Here's a look at what options third graders who did not meet proficiency this year have.

What's next for third graders

Some third graders whose scores fall short can meet exemptions that allow them move on to fourth grade without any further action. Those students include:

English language learners who have received less than two years of English language arts instruction

Those who were held back in a previous grade

Students with disabilities or suspected disabilities that impact their literacy development

It is up to the districts to identify and apply exemptions and inform parents.

Third graders who scored as "approaching" proficiency must complete one of the following to move on to fourth grade:

Retest and score as "meets" or "exceeds" proficiency, with a retest window of May 22-31 (statewide retake data had not been released, as of Thursday)

Enroll in summer school, meet 90% attendance and show adequate growth

Have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

Families and students crowd around the front of Goodlettsville Elementary School on the first day of school in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Additionally, third graders who score at or above the 50th percentile on their spring reading screening test can also move on if they enroll in tutoring for the entirety of fourth grade.

When it comes to post-summer school tests, the State Board of Education defines "adequate growth" as a student scoring at least five percentage points higher than their baseline score. The baseline can be either their initial TCAP English language arts score or their retake score.

Third graders who score as "below proficiency" have the following options to move on:

Retest and score as "meets" or "exceeds" expectations, with a retest window of May 22-31

Enroll in summer school with a 90% attendance rate and have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

The state Education Department allows for appeals for third graders who fell short in two circumstances:

The child faced a catastrophic event within 60 days prior to their TCAP that impacted their ability to perform on the test.

The child scored in the 40th percentile or higher on a state-approved universal reading screener.

There are also additional steps required for those who appeal using the reading screener option. Here's what they entail:

The principal of the school must agree to develop an academic remediation plan for the child.

The student’s English language arts teacher and principal must both agree to promote the child to fourth grade.

The student’s school district or charter school must agree to give the child high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring for the entirety of their fourth grade year.

The appeal window opened May 28 and will close June 28. Parents and legal guardians can also authorize school personnel to file an appeal on their behalf.

Where can I learn more?

The education department provided a graphic as a guide for third and fourth grade promotion and retention decisions.

A graphic from The Tennessee Department of Education explains multiple scenarios for third and fourth graders affected by the state's reading and retention law.

The graphic, along with more information on the reading and retention law, can be found at tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration.

