580,000 glass coffee mugs recalled due to US warning they could shatter with hot liquid

Declan single-wall glass coffee mugs have been recalled due to injuries sustained when the mugs crack and shatter when hot liquid is poured in.

More than half a million glass coffee mugs are being recalled across the US after a government warning that they could shatter on contact with hot liquid and cause serious injuries.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee glasses,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The mugs are Declan single-wall glass coffee mugs and the recall order effects some 580,000 of them. The 16-ounce mugs, distributed by New York-based MM Products, were sold online at the company’s JoyJolt website as well as Amazon.com from September 2019 through May 2022. They came in sets of six for between $20 and $25.

The CPSC said the recall was ordered due to 103 incidents of the coffee glasses breaking, resulting in 56 injuries, including 35 burns across the body from spilled hot liquids, and 21 cuts.

“Seven incidents required medical attention, including surgery and stitches,” the agency said.

Customers were urged to contact MM Products for a full refund.