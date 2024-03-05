58-year-old woman struck and killed while riding bike in Lewes early Tuesday

A bicyclist died after being struck by a car on Route 24, west of Lewes, early Tuesday morning.

A six-wheel box truck was traveling east on Route 24, just west of Mulberry Knoll Road, around 2 a.m., Delaware State Police said in a news release. "For unknown reasons," the bicyclist entered its lane and was struck, police said.

The bicyclist, a 58-year-old Lewes woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will be released after her family is notified. The driver of the box truck, a 60-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, was uninjured, police said.

Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264 or send Delaware State Police a Facebook message. Information can be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bicyclist killed in fatal collision on Route 24 in Lewes early Tuesday