58-year-old Visalia teacher arrested after lewd acts with teen girl, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teacher at a Visalia high school has been arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a teenage girl, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say on April 29, 58-year-old Jeffrey Eastman was arrested following an allegation that he inappropriately touched a female student while at Redwood High School, the school where he was employed.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Eastman was placed on administrative leave following the allegation; he was arrested on Thursday.

58-year-Jeffery Eastman (image courtesy of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

He was taken to the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and was booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a child, sexual battery, and molesting a child.

Investigators say they are not aware of any other related incidents.

