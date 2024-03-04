57-year-old driver beats 18-year-old unconscious in road rage dispute, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man is accused of beating an 18-year-old driver until he fell unconscious in an attack police said was fueled by road rage.

Duane Andrew Sudderth, 57, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and battery, in connection with the Feb. 28 attack in Buford, a March 4 news release from Gwinnett County police said.

Officers were called about the assault and spoke with an 18-year-old man, who told them he was attacked by another driver.

It began after the teen said a driver in a dark-colored pickup truck “flipped him off,” so he returned the gesture, according to a police incident report. The teen’s 15-year-old sister was riding with him at the time, police said.

The pickup truck followed them through multiple turns and, at one point, tried to run their vehicle off the road, the 18-year-old told police. He said the driver, later identified as Sudderth, then pulled alongside him and threatened to sexually assault his “girlfriend,” who was actually his sister, according to police.

The 18-year-old eventually pulled into a private driveway in hopes of escaping the pickup truck driver, who pulled in behind him soon after, police said.

That’s when the man got out and began punching the teen through a window, according to police. He continued pummeling the 18-year-old, knocking him unconscious.

After he came to, the teen reported the attack to police.

Using license plate readers, officers tracked Sudderth to his home in Flowery Branch, where he was arrested Sunday, March 3, on charges that include:

Aggravated battery

Two counts of aggravated assault

Terroristic threats

First-degree child cruelty

Third-degree child cruelty

Entering auto

Aggressive driving

Sudderth remained in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail on a $3,900 bond as of March 4, online records show.

Buford is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Rapper feud spilled onto Florida highway, ending in 6 women being shot in van, cops say

‘Truly selfless’ dad shot, killed after fender bender at Walmart, California family says

Chick-fil-A parking lot dispute ends with man shot in the head, Minnesota cops say