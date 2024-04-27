57-year-old bicyclist killed in crash after not stopping at stop sign: Police

Police are investigating a crash near Felton that killed a bicyclist on Friday.

At around 5:10 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Willow Grove Road near Logan Drive, as a bicyclist was traveling south on Logan Drive near Willow Grove Road, according to Delaware State Police.

The bicyclist did not stop at the stop sign on Logan Road entering Willow Grove Road, and the SUV hit him, police said.

The bicyclist, a 57-year-old Felton man, died at the scene. His name is being withheld until relatives are notified. Police are still investigating why he did not stop at the stop sign.

The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Camden, was not injured.

WILMINGTON SHOOTINGS: 2 shot just hours apart, police say

DELAWARE CRIME: He was angry because he'd been 'disrespected.' So he murdered a man, he told police

The roadway remained closed for three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Those with information can contact Master Cpl. W. Booth at 302-698-8451. Information can also be sent by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bicyclist killed after being struck by SUV near Felton in Kent County