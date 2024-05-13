I-57 closed part of Sunday night after accident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Interstate 57 was closed Sunday night due to to a property damage crash.

Illinois State Police reported that a semi-trailer struck a guardrail in the construction zone near mile post 220 around 9:30 p.m.

Five hospitalized following Champaign Co. crash

All lanes were shut down immediately after the crash. The northbound lanes were opened at 10:15 p.m., and all lanes were open around 11:24 p.m.

No injuries were reported to State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.