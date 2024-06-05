56-year-old woman reported missing in Chester County, deputies say

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 56-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Donna Lynn Coley was last seen during the early morning hours of May 30 on Pinckney Street near the J.A. Cochran Bypass.

She was allegedly walking towards the city, according to deputies.

Coley is described as 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 115 pounds.

Deputies said she has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information about Coley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Investigations.

