56-year-old man struck and killed trying to cross Interstate 5 in Natomas, Sacramento CHP says

A man who walked onto freeway lanes in the South Natomas section of Sacramento was struck and killed Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident unfolded just after 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, just south of Arena Boulevard in Natomas Crossing, when a 56-year-old pedestrian tried to walk from the northbound shoulder to the other side, said Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento’s office.

When the man reached the fast lane of the northbound side, he was struck by a Hyundai driven by a 30-year-old motorist. The force of the collision threw the pedestrian into the center median of the freeway, Fetterly said.

CHP officers and Sacramento Fire Department personnel were called to the scene at 3:39 a.m. but the pedestrian was pronounced dead, Fetterly said. The motorist, who remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries he received in the crash.

The pedestrian’s identity was expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending next-of-kin notification.

The CHP said the collision investigation was ongoing.