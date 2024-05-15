56 Alliance High seniors receive scholarship awards

Fifty-six Alliance High School seniors received scholarship awards and other prizes during a May 6 event at the school. The Class of 2024 will graduate Sunday, May 19 during commencement exercises at the high school.

Alliance High School recognized 56 seniors with nearly $1 million in local scholarships and 16 students were honored for their full-time careers during the annual senior scholarship and career commitment night on May 6.

About 80 organizations and scholarships were represented during the ceremony, including the Alliance High School Alumni Foundation which gives more than $120,000 in scholarships each year.

Five students were awarded full-tuition scholarships to further their educational journeys after high school. The Investment Alliance Scholarship provides the top 15 students at AHS with full-tuition scholarships to the University of Mount Union for four years. This year four students accepted the scholarship: Adam Zumbar, Jillian Lohnes, Anna Eversdyke and Cayden Monk.

The AllianceWorks Scholarship provides graduating seniors who have completed a career tech program with a two-year full tuition scholarship to Stark State. The scholarship was awarded to Campbell Dosa.

Nine new scholarships were awarded this year, including the Stark County Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship-Mary J Slaughter Scholarship, Governor’s Merit Scholarship, Washington Ruritan’s Dwight Ickes Scholarship, Quota Massillon Scholarship, Gardeners of Greater Youngstown, Stark County Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship, AHS Foundation Benjamin Family Scholarship, AHS Foundation Teeters/Tierney Scholarship and the School Nutrition Association Chapter 76 Scholarship.

Alliance City Schools is grateful for all the individuals and organizations who generously provide scholarships to the graduating seniors each year.

During the career commitment portion of the night, AHS recognized 16 students who have committed to full-time jobs with benefits. The following students have full-time positions waiting for them after graduation:

MAC Trailer − Mickenly Barrett, Aden Gorby, Thomas Gordon, Kahne Kirby, Kaden Strait, Joshuah Stollings and Ian Vaughan.

Ohio Gratings, Inc. − Maddyson Lineberger, Aidan Mozden, Matthew Ray and Lucius Rowser.

L&J Masonry − Davin Blake.

Sarchione − Coen Grimm.

The Shelly Company − Bailey Hernendez Andrews.

St. Joseph Senior Living − Macy Schlosser.

Spitzer − Mason Fenske.

The following students received scholarships through the Alliance High School Foundation:

Four Year Renewable Scholarship − Kevin Frazier, Eva Miller, Adam Zumbar, Samuel Gress, Casey Brunner, Dariana Thomas

Nonrenewable Scholarship − Emmerson Frank, Jillian Lohnes, Cayden Monk, Gabryelle Christner, Joslyn Barnes

Baker Health Scholarship − Saniya Jones, Olivia Barnes

Class of 1963 Scholarship − Casey Brunner

Class of 1965 Scholarship − Caleb Ward

Class of 1968 Scholarship − Emilee Beckett

Cliff Trainer Scholarship − Jayla Callock, Jaden Proctor

Gary Andreani Scholarship − Royale Pearson

Benjamin Family Scholarship − Luke Poindexter

Carli/Cowen Scholarship − Ny’Jayah Jones

Christopher Penny Scholarship − Mia Keppel

Coastal Pet Scholarship − Kacie Bench, Trinity Hickman, Zyler James

David Mainwaring Scholarship − Eva Miller

F. Kermit Donaldson Scholarship − Sylvia Johnson

Dorthea & Owen McCoy Scholarship − Kevin Frazier

Duane and Anita Wamsley Scholarship − Jaidyn Henderson-Bradshaw

Elayne Dunlap Pathfinder Scholarship − Dariana Thomas

Donna Floyd Scholarship − Sophia Thomas, Mia Keppel

Furcolow Athletic Scholarship − Adam Zumbar

Edwin and Ruth Gibson Scholarship − Payton Smith, Ramhir Hawkins

Eugene Haidet Scholarship − Elizabeth Burns

R.G. Hamrick Scholarship − Luke Poindexter

Irene Goldie Mainwaring Scholarship − Macy Schlosser

John Weitzel Days of Glory Scholarship − Aidan James

John and Roene Klusch Scholarship − Anna Eversdyke, Alea Simbro, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Lily Walker, Caroline Reich

Mel Knowlton Scholarship − Jayla Callock, Eva Miller, Kevin Frazier, Seth Dillon

James Lear Scholarship − Ny’Jayah Jones

Norman “Mac” McLeod Scholarship − Jackson Kirby

Madeline Montavon/Wright Scholarship − Olivia Barnes

Muriel Lloyd Phillips Scholarship − Natalicia Brown, Ian Sherer

Margaret Peach Scholarship − Jackson Eddy

Pietrocola Family Scholarship − Kevin Frazier, Casey Brunner

Ray and Eva Reighart Scholarship − Jadyn Brooks

Beverly Robertson-Yeagley Scholarship − LaKesha Black

Rockhill PTO Scholarship − Kah’Viaughn Hawkins

Byron and Isabel Saffell Scholarship − Nathan Butt

Sally Ailes Scholarship − Rylee Bugara

Brett Strezza Scholarship − Kellynne Paaloalo, Kylie Haba

Teeters/Tierney Scholarship − Pradya Ramdhany

Teresa Padin Skellet Scholarship − Josalyn Root, Rayden Carver

Top 10% Scholarship − Seth Dillon, Anna Eversdyke, Alea Simbro, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Lily Walker, Kevin Frazier, Eva Miller, Caroline Reich, Eva Miller, Adam Zumbar, Caroline Reich, Sam Gress, Jillian Lohnes, Jadyn Brooks, Cayden Monk, La’Kesha Black, Luke Poindexter, Gabryelle Christner, Emily Johnson, Percy Leonard, Emmerson Frank, Aidan James, Joslyn Barnes, Sylvia Johnson, Casey Brunner

Utterback Family Scholarship − Mia Keppel

Vietnam Veterans Scholarship − Karma Rowles

Wilson Family Scholarship − Seth Dillon

The following students received local and school based scholarships:

2023 You Matter Scholarship − Jayda Patrick

Alliance Area Office Professionals Scholarship − Sophia Thomas

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Scholarship − Mackenzie Heslop

Alliance Education Association Robert Dowling Scholarship − Emmerson Frank

Alliance Lions Club Scholarship − Jadyn Brooks

American Legion Outstanding Senior Boy − Adam Zumbar

American Legion Outstanding Senior Girl − Anna Eversdyke

Ann McConahay Scholarship − Casey Brunner, Elizabeth Burns, Emmerson Frank, Lily Walker, Ny’Jayah Jones, Gabryelle Christner, Anna Eversdyke, Eva Miller, Jackson Eddy, Samuel Gress, Kellynne Paaloalo, Pradya Ramdhany

Athena Woman of the Year Scholarship − Eva Miller

Aviator Sports Boosters Outstanding Senior Athlete Scholarship − Eva Miller, Jackson Eddy

Bryce Abraham Skidmore Memorial Scholarship − Eva Miller, Elizabeth Recchiuti

Catonna Jones and Tremayne Banks Book Scholarship − Jackson Eddy, Jayla Callock

Chris Court Social Studies Award − Alea Simbro

Clark Kennedy/Key Club Award − Casey Brunner

David Webster/Key Club Award − Ny’Jayah Jones

Alliance Elementary School Scholarship − Caroline Reich, Alea Simbro

Alliance Elks Female Teen of the Year − Kylie Haba

Alliance Elks Male Teen of the Year − Aidan James

AHS English Department Blood Drive − Eva Miller

Excellence in Premedical Professions Scholarship − Olivia Barnes

Frank Mancini Scholarship − Adam Zumbar

Gardeners of Greater Youngstown Scholarship − Eva Miller

Governor's Merit Scholarship − Eva Miller, Kevin Frazier, Adam Zumbar, Alea Simbro, Caroline Reich, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Anna Eversdyke, Lily Walker

Jeramy Keane Memorial Scholarship − Eva Miller, Adam Zumbar

Joe Zelasko Scholarship − Caroline Reich

Kimi Korleski Scholarship − Sylvia Johnson

Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship − Elizabeth Recchiuti, Eva Miller, Alea Simbro

Marc Anderson Memorial Scholarship − Adam Zumbar

Marie J. Slaughter Scholarship − Dariana Thomas

Mather Education Scholarship − Alea Simbro

Michael Bondoni Memorial Scholarship − Emmerson Frank

Nellie V. Visi Memorial Scholarship − Samuel Gress

Oliver Coxen Scholarship − Emmerson Frank, Seth Dillon, Casey Brunner

Outstanding ASL Students − Ella Smith

Quota Club of Alliance Memorial Scholarship − Mia Keppel

Quota of Massillon Scholarship − Mia Keppel

AHS Science Awards − Luke Poindexter, Elizabeth Recchiuti

Shawn Smith Memorial Scholarship − Kahne Kirby, Coen Grimm

Stark County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship − Dariana Thomas

Steve Gansel Service Award − Jillian Lohnes

Student Senate Scholarship − Casey Brunner, Elizabeth Burns, Anna Eversdyke, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Lily Walker

The College Club of Canton Scholarship − Eva Miller

Sally K. Ailes Outstanding Spanish V Award − Kevin Frazier

Trinity Episcopal Church Scholarship − Alea Simbro

Trinity Episcopal Church Vocational Scholarship − Anna Eversdyke

Washington Ruritan’s Dwight Ickes Scholarship − Eva Miller

YWCA Geography Bee Scholarship − Lily Walker, Caroline Reich

School Nutrition Association Chapter 76 Scholarship − Eva Miller

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 56 Alliance High seniors receive scholarship awards