56 Alliance High seniors receive scholarship awards
Alliance High School recognized 56 seniors with nearly $1 million in local scholarships and 16 students were honored for their full-time careers during the annual senior scholarship and career commitment night on May 6.
About 80 organizations and scholarships were represented during the ceremony, including the Alliance High School Alumni Foundation which gives more than $120,000 in scholarships each year.
Five students were awarded full-tuition scholarships to further their educational journeys after high school. The Investment Alliance Scholarship provides the top 15 students at AHS with full-tuition scholarships to the University of Mount Union for four years. This year four students accepted the scholarship: Adam Zumbar, Jillian Lohnes, Anna Eversdyke and Cayden Monk.
The AllianceWorks Scholarship provides graduating seniors who have completed a career tech program with a two-year full tuition scholarship to Stark State. The scholarship was awarded to Campbell Dosa.
Nine new scholarships were awarded this year, including the Stark County Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship-Mary J Slaughter Scholarship, Governor’s Merit Scholarship, Washington Ruritan’s Dwight Ickes Scholarship, Quota Massillon Scholarship, Gardeners of Greater Youngstown, Stark County Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship, AHS Foundation Benjamin Family Scholarship, AHS Foundation Teeters/Tierney Scholarship and the School Nutrition Association Chapter 76 Scholarship.
Alliance City Schools is grateful for all the individuals and organizations who generously provide scholarships to the graduating seniors each year.
During the career commitment portion of the night, AHS recognized 16 students who have committed to full-time jobs with benefits. The following students have full-time positions waiting for them after graduation:
MAC Trailer − Mickenly Barrett, Aden Gorby, Thomas Gordon, Kahne Kirby, Kaden Strait, Joshuah Stollings and Ian Vaughan.
Ohio Gratings, Inc. − Maddyson Lineberger, Aidan Mozden, Matthew Ray and Lucius Rowser.
L&J Masonry − Davin Blake.
Sarchione − Coen Grimm.
The Shelly Company − Bailey Hernendez Andrews.
St. Joseph Senior Living − Macy Schlosser.
Spitzer − Mason Fenske.
The following students received scholarships through the Alliance High School Foundation:
Four Year Renewable Scholarship − Kevin Frazier, Eva Miller, Adam Zumbar, Samuel Gress, Casey Brunner, Dariana Thomas
Nonrenewable Scholarship − Emmerson Frank, Jillian Lohnes, Cayden Monk, Gabryelle Christner, Joslyn Barnes
Baker Health Scholarship − Saniya Jones, Olivia Barnes
Class of 1963 Scholarship − Casey Brunner
Class of 1965 Scholarship − Caleb Ward
Class of 1968 Scholarship − Emilee Beckett
Cliff Trainer Scholarship − Jayla Callock, Jaden Proctor
Gary Andreani Scholarship − Royale Pearson
Benjamin Family Scholarship − Luke Poindexter
Carli/Cowen Scholarship − Ny’Jayah Jones
Christopher Penny Scholarship − Mia Keppel
Coastal Pet Scholarship − Kacie Bench, Trinity Hickman, Zyler James
David Mainwaring Scholarship − Eva Miller
F. Kermit Donaldson Scholarship − Sylvia Johnson
Dorthea & Owen McCoy Scholarship − Kevin Frazier
Duane and Anita Wamsley Scholarship − Jaidyn Henderson-Bradshaw
Elayne Dunlap Pathfinder Scholarship − Dariana Thomas
Donna Floyd Scholarship − Sophia Thomas, Mia Keppel
Furcolow Athletic Scholarship − Adam Zumbar
Edwin and Ruth Gibson Scholarship − Payton Smith, Ramhir Hawkins
Eugene Haidet Scholarship − Elizabeth Burns
R.G. Hamrick Scholarship − Luke Poindexter
Irene Goldie Mainwaring Scholarship − Macy Schlosser
John Weitzel Days of Glory Scholarship − Aidan James
John and Roene Klusch Scholarship − Anna Eversdyke, Alea Simbro, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Lily Walker, Caroline Reich
Mel Knowlton Scholarship − Jayla Callock, Eva Miller, Kevin Frazier, Seth Dillon
James Lear Scholarship − Ny’Jayah Jones
Norman “Mac” McLeod Scholarship − Jackson Kirby
Madeline Montavon/Wright Scholarship − Olivia Barnes
Muriel Lloyd Phillips Scholarship − Natalicia Brown, Ian Sherer
Margaret Peach Scholarship − Jackson Eddy
Pietrocola Family Scholarship − Kevin Frazier, Casey Brunner
Ray and Eva Reighart Scholarship − Jadyn Brooks
Beverly Robertson-Yeagley Scholarship − LaKesha Black
Rockhill PTO Scholarship − Kah’Viaughn Hawkins
Byron and Isabel Saffell Scholarship − Nathan Butt
Sally Ailes Scholarship − Rylee Bugara
Brett Strezza Scholarship − Kellynne Paaloalo, Kylie Haba
Teeters/Tierney Scholarship − Pradya Ramdhany
Teresa Padin Skellet Scholarship − Josalyn Root, Rayden Carver
Top 10% Scholarship − Seth Dillon, Anna Eversdyke, Alea Simbro, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Lily Walker, Kevin Frazier, Eva Miller, Caroline Reich, Eva Miller, Adam Zumbar, Caroline Reich, Sam Gress, Jillian Lohnes, Jadyn Brooks, Cayden Monk, La’Kesha Black, Luke Poindexter, Gabryelle Christner, Emily Johnson, Percy Leonard, Emmerson Frank, Aidan James, Joslyn Barnes, Sylvia Johnson, Casey Brunner
Utterback Family Scholarship − Mia Keppel
Vietnam Veterans Scholarship − Karma Rowles
Wilson Family Scholarship − Seth Dillon
The following students received local and school based scholarships:
2023 You Matter Scholarship − Jayda Patrick
Alliance Area Office Professionals Scholarship − Sophia Thomas
Seven Seventeen Credit Union Scholarship − Mackenzie Heslop
Alliance Education Association Robert Dowling Scholarship − Emmerson Frank
Alliance Lions Club Scholarship − Jadyn Brooks
American Legion Outstanding Senior Boy − Adam Zumbar
American Legion Outstanding Senior Girl − Anna Eversdyke
Ann McConahay Scholarship − Casey Brunner, Elizabeth Burns, Emmerson Frank, Lily Walker, Ny’Jayah Jones, Gabryelle Christner, Anna Eversdyke, Eva Miller, Jackson Eddy, Samuel Gress, Kellynne Paaloalo, Pradya Ramdhany
Athena Woman of the Year Scholarship − Eva Miller
Aviator Sports Boosters Outstanding Senior Athlete Scholarship − Eva Miller, Jackson Eddy
Bryce Abraham Skidmore Memorial Scholarship − Eva Miller, Elizabeth Recchiuti
Catonna Jones and Tremayne Banks Book Scholarship − Jackson Eddy, Jayla Callock
Chris Court Social Studies Award − Alea Simbro
Clark Kennedy/Key Club Award − Casey Brunner
David Webster/Key Club Award − Ny’Jayah Jones
Alliance Elementary School Scholarship − Caroline Reich, Alea Simbro
Alliance Elks Female Teen of the Year − Kylie Haba
Alliance Elks Male Teen of the Year − Aidan James
AHS English Department Blood Drive − Eva Miller
Excellence in Premedical Professions Scholarship − Olivia Barnes
Frank Mancini Scholarship − Adam Zumbar
Gardeners of Greater Youngstown Scholarship − Eva Miller
Governor's Merit Scholarship − Eva Miller, Kevin Frazier, Adam Zumbar, Alea Simbro, Caroline Reich, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Anna Eversdyke, Lily Walker
Jeramy Keane Memorial Scholarship − Eva Miller, Adam Zumbar
Joe Zelasko Scholarship − Caroline Reich
Kimi Korleski Scholarship − Sylvia Johnson
Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship − Elizabeth Recchiuti, Eva Miller, Alea Simbro
Marc Anderson Memorial Scholarship − Adam Zumbar
Marie J. Slaughter Scholarship − Dariana Thomas
Mather Education Scholarship − Alea Simbro
Michael Bondoni Memorial Scholarship − Emmerson Frank
Nellie V. Visi Memorial Scholarship − Samuel Gress
Oliver Coxen Scholarship − Emmerson Frank, Seth Dillon, Casey Brunner
Outstanding ASL Students − Ella Smith
Quota Club of Alliance Memorial Scholarship − Mia Keppel
Quota of Massillon Scholarship − Mia Keppel
AHS Science Awards − Luke Poindexter, Elizabeth Recchiuti
Shawn Smith Memorial Scholarship − Kahne Kirby, Coen Grimm
Stark County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship − Dariana Thomas
Steve Gansel Service Award − Jillian Lohnes
Student Senate Scholarship − Casey Brunner, Elizabeth Burns, Anna Eversdyke, Elizabeth Recchiuti, Lily Walker
The College Club of Canton Scholarship − Eva Miller
Sally K. Ailes Outstanding Spanish V Award − Kevin Frazier
Trinity Episcopal Church Scholarship − Alea Simbro
Trinity Episcopal Church Vocational Scholarship − Anna Eversdyke
Washington Ruritan’s Dwight Ickes Scholarship − Eva Miller
YWCA Geography Bee Scholarship − Lily Walker, Caroline Reich
School Nutrition Association Chapter 76 Scholarship − Eva Miller
