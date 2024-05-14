55-year-old woman shot in the butt while walking down the street in southwest Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.
On Monday, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to Smith Street Southwest about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police arrived at the scene to find a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the butt.
Police said she was walking on McDaniel Street when she was shot by an unknown person.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
TRENDING STORIES:
GA police cruiser slams into school bus, leaving 7 hurt including 2 officers
Fulton DA says Roswell woman’s death prime example of cycle of domestic violence
More co-defendants file appeals to have Fani Willis removed from GA election interference case
There are no details on a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: