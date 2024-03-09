A 55-year-old suspect accused of firing at deputies from inside a Tri-Cities trailer

A 55-year-old Benton City man allegedly opened fire this week at deputies through the closed door of his travel trailer.

Benton County deputies were looking for Jason Tanner after he reportedly eluded police on Wednesday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was wanted for obstructing police, reckless driving, driving without a license and other warrants.

When deputies arrived at his Windy Lane address in Benton City about 5 p.m. Thursday, he was spotted running into his travel trailer. After surrounding the home, deputies began using a tool to open the door.

That’s when Tanner allegedly shot through the door above the deputies’ heads.

After the shot, deputies backed away and called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT team.

“As the standoff unfolded, Tanner contacted dispatch and conveyed his intention to surrender. Subsequently, he exited the trailer voluntarily and was taken into custody without further incident,” Lt. Jason Erickson wrote in the release.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

After Tanner’s arrest, Benton County detectives searched the trailer and found a shotgun near the door, a pistol in the toilet and another pistol inside the home.

It’s not clear which one Tanner allegedly fired.

Tanner was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and illegally possessing a gun. He’s being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

While Tanner has several convictions for misdemeanors, this is the first felony charge he has faced.