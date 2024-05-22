55-year-old man faces assault charge after allegedly stabbing son with steak knife

BATTLE CREEK — A 32-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after allegedly being stabbed by his father in their shared motel room on West Columbia Avenue, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Officers responded to the reported stabbing in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and located the 32-year-old victim with a stab wound to his right shoulder, hand, and several other cuts on his hand.

The victim told police that he stays in a motel room with his 55-year-old father. The victim and his father reportedly got into an argument outside of the hotel room earlier that night, and he told his father that he was going to bed. The victim later awoke to his father stabbing him in his right shoulder with a steak knife. A short altercation ensued, allowing the victim to grab the knife from his father, but also resulting in additional injuries to the victim’s hands in the process, police said.

The Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance arrived on scene to treat the victim’s non-life-threatening injuries, but he refused to be transported to the hospital, according to police.

The victim’s father was arrested on scene, police said. He is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for assault less than murder.

