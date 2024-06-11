55 Ohio towns will ban recreational marijuana sales despite legalization. See where they are
In November, Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana, allowing adults 21 and older to buy, possess and grow marijuana. Recreational marijuana businesses are set to open soon.
However, dozens of Ohio governments will still ban recreational marijuana dispensaries despite the statewide legalization, according to Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law.
Currently, there are 120 certified medical cannabis licensees and another 17 provisional licensees operating 126 dispensaries statewide, per the Ohio Department of Commerce. Many of these businesses will be able to apply for dual-use licenses that allow them to sell medical and adult-use products at their facilities, per rules proposed by the cannabis division of the Ohio Department of Commerce.
Cities in Ohio that are banning recreational marijuana dispensaries
None of Ohio’s biggest cities, such as Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, have enacted so-called marijuana bans. However, many suburbs of those cities and smaller towns in northeast and southwest Ohio — 55 total — previously banned or currently ban marijuana sales. Cities include:
Ashland
Austintown Township
Avon Lake
Beachwood
Beavercreek
Bellefontaine
Bellville
Brunswick
Carlisle
Centerville
Clayton
Copley Township
Eaton
Fairfield
Forest Park
Franklin
Granville Township
Green
Hamilton
Hudson
Kettering
Kirtland
Lakewood
Lexington
Lisbon
Logan
Madison Township
Marysville
Medina Township
Miamisburg
Monroe
Napoleon
New Franklin
North Olmstead
North Royalton
Northfield
Norton
Obetz
Ontario
Orange
Perrysburg
Salem
Shelby
Springboro
Strongsville
Sycamore Township
Trotwood
Troy
Vandalia
Washington Township
Waynesville
West Carrollton
West Chester Township
Westlake
Xenia
As the Moritz College of Law writes, the list of locales banning marijuana may not be complete, and the length of sales moratoriums vary from a few months to a year.
Additionally, a few of the jurisdictions that enacted adult-use marijuana bans already have operating medical marijuana establishments.
Are Ohio cities allowed to ban marijuana despite legalization?
Yes. With 24 states allowing recreational marijuana, 20 of them — including Ohio — allow local municipalities to ban marijuana businesses.
