55 Ohio towns will ban recreational marijuana sales despite legalization. See where they are

In November, Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana, allowing adults 21 and older to buy, possess and grow marijuana. Recreational marijuana businesses are set to open soon.

However, dozens of Ohio governments will still ban recreational marijuana dispensaries despite the statewide legalization, according to Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law.

Currently, there are 120 certified medical cannabis licensees and another 17 provisional licensees operating 126 dispensaries statewide, per the Ohio Department of Commerce. Many of these businesses will be able to apply for dual-use licenses that allow them to sell medical and adult-use products at their facilities, per rules proposed by the cannabis division of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Cities in Ohio that are banning recreational marijuana dispensaries

None of Ohio’s biggest cities, such as Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, have enacted so-called marijuana bans. However, many suburbs of those cities and smaller towns in northeast and southwest Ohio — 55 total — previously banned or currently ban marijuana sales. Cities include:

Ashland Austintown Township Avon Lake Beachwood Beavercreek Bellefontaine Bellville Brunswick Carlisle Centerville Clayton Copley Township Eaton Fairfield Forest Park Franklin Granville Township Green Hamilton Hudson Kettering Kirtland Lakewood Lexington Lisbon Logan Madison Township Marysville Medina Township Miamisburg Monroe Napoleon New Franklin North Olmstead North Royalton Northfield Norton Obetz Ontario Orange Perrysburg Salem Shelby Springboro Strongsville Sycamore Township Trotwood Troy Vandalia Washington Township Waynesville West Carrollton West Chester Township Westlake Xenia

As the Moritz College of Law writes, the list of locales banning marijuana may not be complete, and the length of sales moratoriums vary from a few months to a year.

Additionally, a few of the jurisdictions that enacted adult-use marijuana bans already have operating medical marijuana establishments.

Are Ohio cities allowed to ban marijuana despite legalization?

Yes. With 24 states allowing recreational marijuana, 20 of them — including Ohio — allow local municipalities to ban marijuana businesses.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Many Ohio cities will still ban recreational marijuana. Where they are