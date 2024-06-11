55 Ohio towns will ban recreational marijuana sales despite legalization. See where they are

Mariyam Muhammad, Cincinnati Enquirer


In November, Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana, allowing adults 21 and older to buy, possess and grow marijuana. Recreational marijuana businesses are set to open soon.

However, dozens of Ohio governments will still ban recreational marijuana dispensaries despite the statewide legalization, according to Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law.

Currently, there are 120 certified medical cannabis licensees and another 17 provisional licensees operating 126 dispensaries statewide, per the Ohio Department of Commerce. Many of these businesses will be able to apply for dual-use licenses that allow them to sell medical and adult-use products at their facilities, per rules proposed by the cannabis division of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Cities in Ohio that are banning recreational marijuana dispensaries

None of Ohio’s biggest cities, such as Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, have enacted so-called marijuana bans. However, many suburbs of those cities and smaller towns in northeast and southwest Ohio — 55 total — previously banned or currently ban marijuana sales. Cities include:

  1. Ashland

  2. Austintown Township

  3. Avon Lake

  4. Beachwood

  5. Beavercreek

  6. Bellefontaine

  7. Bellville

  8. Brunswick

  9. Carlisle

  10. Centerville

  11. Clayton

  12. Copley Township

  13. Eaton

  14. Fairfield

  15. Forest Park

  16. Franklin

  17. Granville Township

  18. Green

  19. Hamilton

  20. Hudson

  21. Kettering

  22. Kirtland

  23. Lakewood

  24. Lexington

  25. Lisbon

  26. Logan

  27. Madison Township

  28. Marysville

  29. Medina Township

  30. Miamisburg

  31. Monroe

  32. Napoleon

  33. New Franklin

  34. North Olmstead

  35. North Royalton

  36. Northfield

  37. Norton

  38. Obetz

  39. Ontario

  40. Orange

  41. Perrysburg

  42. Salem

  43. Shelby

  44. Springboro

  45. Strongsville

  46. Sycamore Township

  47. Trotwood

  48. Troy

  49. Vandalia

  50. Washington Township

  51. Waynesville

  52. West Carrollton

  53. West Chester Township

  54. Westlake

  55. Xenia

As the Moritz College of Law writes, the list of locales banning marijuana may not be complete, and the length of sales moratoriums vary from a few months to a year.

Additionally, a few of the jurisdictions that enacted adult-use marijuana bans already have operating medical marijuana establishments.

Are Ohio cities allowed to ban marijuana despite legalization?

Yes. With 24 states allowing recreational marijuana, 20 of them — including Ohio — allow local municipalities to ban marijuana businesses.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Many Ohio cities will still ban recreational marijuana. Where they are