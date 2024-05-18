I-55 northbound shut down after truck carrying hazardous materials crashes

All Interstate 55 northbound lanes will be shut down for “extended period of time” because of a crash involving a truck hauling hazardous materials in Montgomery County, Illinois State Police said Saturday.

The type of hazardous materials was not released.

The crash occurred at 8:29 a.m. Saturday at Milepost 52.

“All northbound lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time,” a news release stated. “Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel. There is no additional information to share at this time.”

No injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 said it would issue updates on Facebook and X, which was previously known as Twitter.