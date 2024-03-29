I-55 interchange near Pontiac to have overnight closures in April

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that weather permitting, Interstate 55 at the Illinois 17 interchange at Dwight will be closed for four consecutive nights from Monday, April 1, through Thursday, April 4. The closure is necessary to demolish the north half of the Illinois 17 bridge over I-55.

The closures will begin at 9 p.m. each night and end at 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured off and onto I-55 using the exit and entrance ramps at Illinois 17. Illinois 17 will be open to one lane in each direction on the south half of the bridge and traffic at the intersections will be controlled by flaggers.

The work is part of a $9.1 million project to replace the Illinois 17 bridge over I-55. The project is expected to be completed in mid-fall.

Delays are expected and motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. There also has been work along I-55 that has affected Illinois 47 at Exit 220.

Alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program over the next six years. IDOT is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year Four of Rebuild Illinois has included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

Follow IDOT District 3 at @IDOTDistrict3 on X for updates. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

