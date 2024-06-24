I-55 bridge reopens after 2-week closure; new traffic pattern revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you drive across the Interstate 55 bridge, you will notice some big changes, including a new traffic pattern.

From the air, you can see a new traffic pattern for those using the I-55 bridge at Crump, a site traveled by tens of thousands of people daily.

“We’re working on making things safer,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT.

The goal of this most recent work and the overall yearslong Crump Interchange project is to make traffic flow in the spot more efficient.

“The loop is now closed, you took the loop to get on I-55 north or south. That area is closed now, and now that new flyover is open, we’re reconfiguring that interchange,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence also says that TDOT was able to complete work on the new southbound flyover, so that traffic could be shifted to one lane in each direction from the bridge onto the southbound flyover, allowing for work to continue on the northbound flyover.

So, should drivers expect to see another bridge closure?

TDOT says the construction contract allowed for two, two week closures. Both of those have happened. It also included eight weekend closures, so far four of those have happened.

“They’re allowed four additional weekend closures of the bridge to help tie in the rest of that work,” said Lawrence.

It is anticipated some of those remaining weekend closures will happen before the project is expected to be completed by February 2025.

When those could happen have not been said, but we will update you as we learn more.

