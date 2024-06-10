I-55 bridge closure leaves commuters worried

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The I-55 bridge is closed for some major repairs and will be closed until later this month. Drivers are concerned because the closure will impact their lives and commutes.

TDOT officials say if weather permits the closure will end on June 23.

Alex Phillips is a ride-share driver. He says the bridge closing will not only affect his job but also how his family shops for groceries.

“That Walmart across that bridge, that’s the one we use. That’s the closest one to us. We don’t want to go anywhere else. We need that bridge,” Phillips said.

I-55 MS river bridge set to close again for construction

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, crews are revamping the I-55 Bridge deck and adding a new concrete overlay. Workers will also continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange.

On the Tennessee side, the I-55 south ramp will be closed and the north side will be closed at South Parkway. Only local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit. Crump Boulevard heading west will also be closed on the Tennessee side.

For the Arkansas side, the interstate heading south will be closed at Bridgeport Road. In the meantime, there is a detour to I-40 to help drivers cross the Mississippi River.

Drivers in the Mid-South are bracing for the impact on their travel. Rainey Harris says she has to go over the bridge multiple times a day for work and the closure will significantly affect her businesses.

“I use this bridge to go to work and everywhere that I go, and if I have to take the back way, that will put extra time on my travel time and could hinder me in other areas,” Harris said. “I wish they could come up with a solution to be able to work on the bridge and also allow traffic on the bridge. I hope they come up with that solution.”

