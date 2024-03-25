549,000-pound super load to pass through the area this week

COLUMBUS – The third of nearly two dozen super loads -- this one tipping the scale at 549,000 pounds -- will leave Adams County on Wednesday and pass through the area on its way to Hebron.

It will follow the same route which includes the areas of Piketon, Chillicothe and Canal Winchester and is scheduled to be delivered March 30, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The third of nearly two dozen “super loads” will leave a dock near Manchester in Adams County on Wednesday, March 27.

The first two super loads weighed in at 390,000 pounds, while this one is 549,000 pounds and measures nearly 21 feet tall, 18 feet wide, and just over 172 feet long.

While no official closures or detours are planned, slow-rolling roadblocks will be necessary during transit, and drivers should plan for long delays along the route.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these super loads can be accommodated. Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.

The schedule of each of the nearly two dozen loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

Notifications will be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.

You can find more information, updates, and sign up for email alerts at transportation.ohio.gov/superload.

The route the loads will follow includes:

From the dock site east of Manchester, it will travel east on U.S. 52 to West Portsmouth.

At west Portsmouth, cross over into the U.S. 52 westbound lanes just before the junction of the SR 239 on ramp to U.S. 52 Westbound.

Travel north on the SR 239 Southbound ramp to SR 73/SR 104

Travel south in the Northbound lanes of State Route 73/SR 104 to US 52

Travel east on U.S. 52 in the Westbound lanes to U.S. 23 in Portsmouth

Travel north on U.S. 23 southbound ramp to U.S. 52 westbound

Travel north on U.S. 23 in the northbound lanes to the intersection with Kinneys Lane and Argonne Road

Cross over into the northbound lanes and travel north on U.S. 23 to the Village of Piketon

In the Village of Piketon cross over into the Southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Market Street to maneuver around the traffic signals then cross back over into the northbound lanes of U.S. 23

Travel north on U.S. 23 to Chillicothe

Take U.S. 35 West to SR 104 north

Take SR 104 North to SR 762 near Commercial Point

Travel east on SR 762 to Rickenbacker Parkway

Travel north on Rickenbacker Parkway north to Alum Creek Drive

Travel north on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road

Travel east on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive

Travel north on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive south

Travel east on Green Point Drive south to Saltzgaber Road

Travel south on Saltzgaber Road to SR 317

Travel north in the southbound lanes on SR 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road east

Travel east on Bixby Road to U.S. 33

Travel east in the Westbound lanes of U.S. 33 to the Gender Road southbound to U.S.33 westbound ramp in Canal Winchester

Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 Westbound ramp

Take SR 674/Gender Road north to Brice Road

Take Brice Road north to the intersection with Tussing Road/SR 204 in Columbus

Travel east on Tussing Road/SR 204 East to SR 310

Travel north on SR 310 to U.S. 40 in Etna

Travel east on U.S. 40 to SR 79 in Hebron

Travel the wrong way on the SR 79 southbound off ramp to U.S. 40

Travel north in the southbound lanes on SR 79 to local roads

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: ODOT: Third super load to travel though the region beginning Wednesday