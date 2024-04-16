54-year-old man injured in motorcycle crash

Apr. 15—An Iowa man was seriously injured following a crash Saturday evening in Gentry County, four miles south of Stanberry, Missouri.

David A. Bartholomew, 54, of Des Moines, Iowa, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 169 just before 8 p.m., when he crossed the center line, began to skid and overturned on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The motorcycle came to rest facing west on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 169, the report said.

Bartholomew was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.