53-year-old woman dead after motorcycle crash at Central Virginia Community College

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The Lynchburg Police Department reports a Woodbridge woman died after a motorcycle crash at Central Virginia Community College on Sunday, May 26.

According to the police department, officers responded at 9:50 a.m. to a report of a motorcycle crash in the parking lot of CVCC. Officers and medics with the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived and found an adult woman, identified as 53-year-old Marnie Monique Lacy of Woodbridge, with serious injuries.

Woodbridge was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where police report she succumbed to her injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

