52-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal crash in eastern Coachella Valley

The woman who died in a rollover crash on State Route 86 on Thursday between Mecca and Oasis has been identified as 52-year-old Marcia Zarco, a resident of the area.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres, Zarco was driving a Kia Optima southbound on the highway, north of 70th Avenue, when she crashed at around 4:30 p.m. The Optima went off the right shoulder of the roadway and overturned.

Zarco, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Torres said officers are still investigating what caused Zarco's car to drive off the roadway but do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The coroner identified Zarco as a resident of Thermal, a designation that is commonly used for both the community of Thermal and a larger surrounding area on the west side of the Salton Sea.

