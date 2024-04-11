52-year-old Manitowoc man found dead after house fire on Wollmer Street

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old Manitowoc man is dead after a house fire in the 2500 block of Wollmer Street on Wednesday.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to the house shortly before 5:00 p.m. The man was located deceased by authorities inside the residence.

Details of the incident are scarce, and the Manitowoc Police Department says it will withhold the individual’s name at this time.

Detectives are on the scene continuing to investigate.

