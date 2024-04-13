52-year-old Lee County man killed after Friday crash near Del Prado, FHP says

A 52-year-old North Fort Myers man was killed Friday night in a crash with a pickup truck trailer in Lee County, state police say.

The man was driving a car south on U.S. 41, on the inside lane, approaching Del Prado Boulevard, just after 9 p.m. At the same time, a pickup towing a trailer was stopped on the same lane of U.S. 41, facing south at Del Prado, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

FHP Stock photo

The car failed to stop or slow for traffic ahead, hitting the rear side of the trailer, FHP said. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he died early Saturday.

None of the pickup's occupants were injured ― all Fort Myers men, ages 22 (the driver) and two passengers, 25 and 29.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: North Fort Myers man killed after Friday crash at Del Prado, FHP says