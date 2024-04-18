52-year-old bicyclist struck and killed in front of Brecknock Park in Camden Wednesday

A 52-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in front of Brecknock County Park in Camden Wednesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Old Camden Road, just after exiting Route 13, when the bicyclist crossed in front of her from the east "for reasons under investigation," a Delaware State Police news release said.

The driver of the Altima, a 22-year-old Camden woman, was uninjured. The bicyclist, who police identified only as from Delaware, died at a hospital. His name will be released after his family is notified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Sgt. A. Mitchell at 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

