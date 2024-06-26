$50K unclaimed Powerball ticket purchased in Wellington. Is it yours?

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Wellington in March and haven't cashed it in yet, you may be sitting on a big winner.

A $50,000 lottery ticket purchased in Wellington is among several high-value unclaimed prizes in the state.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at Kum & Go, 8150 6th St., sometime on or before the draw date on March 23.

The prize remained unclaimed as of June 25, but the winner has until Sept. 19 to collect their winnings. All prizes expire 180 days after the draw date.

Here are some of the other big winners that have yet to be claimed:

A $500,000 Double Play ticket purchased at a King Soopers in Arvada with a draw date of March 23.

A $150,000 Powerball ticket purchased at a Circle K in Highlands Ranch with a draw date of March 30.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven in Aurora with a draw date of April 10.

A few $500 prizes from tickets purchased in Fort Collins and Loveland also remain unclaimed:

A Double Play ticket purchased at Circle K, 4701 S. Lemay Ave., Fort Collins, with a draw date of April 6.

A Double Play ticket purchased at King Soopers, 4503 John F. Kennedy Parkway, Fort Collins, with a draw date of April 3.

A Double Play ticket purchased at King Soopers, 1275 Eagle Drive, Loveland, with a draw date of March 23.

Unclaimed prize money goes into a fund for the Colorado Lottery's beneficiaries, which include Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Great Outdoors Colorado and Conservation Trust Fund.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Unclaimed Colorado Lottery prizes include $50K Powerball ticket