$50K Powerball ticket sold in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lakeview has yet to be claimed.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was sold at Lakeview Discount at 932 Harrison Ave.

The drawing was held Saturday, April 6, and the winning numbers are 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and Powerball 09.

As of Sunday, there are 179 days left to claim the prize, as the ticket expires on Oct. 3, 2024.

